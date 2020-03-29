KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Posts New Video From Home, Talks Origin Of "Love Gun"

In the clip below, Paul Stanley checks in from self-isolation and reveals the inspiration for the KISS classic, "Love Gun":

KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.