KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Reflects On His Days As A NYC Cab Driver - "I Remember Driving People To Madison Square Garden To See ELVIS PRESLEY"

"Look, I was a cab driver in New York City," KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley tells Arizona Republic in a new interview. "And I remember driving people to Madison Square Garden to see Elvis Presley. I remember sitting in that front seat thinking, ‘One of these days, people are going to be coming here to see me.' So to go from that cab to the stage was a pretty good walk."

Stanley laughs, then adds, "That first gold album meant more to me than any of the platinum albums that followed because I spent my life aspiring to have that gold album and it meant that I had climbed the mountain. But the amazing thing about life, the amazing thing about KISS is that when you climb a mountain, you’ll usually see another one next to it and then you want to climb that."

Read the complete interview at Arizona Republic.

KISS' End Of The Road World Tour lands at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California tonight (February 12th). Find the band's live itinerary here, and check out some pro-shot footage from the tour below.