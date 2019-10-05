KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY's SOUL STATION Close To Completing Debut Album

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has posted an update on Twitter announcing that his side-band, Soul Station, is nearing completion of a new record.

SOUL STATION In The Studio! Home Stretch Now! pic.twitter.com/p3MD8rng8v — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 4. Oktober 2019



Back in May, Stanley guested on Real Radio 104.1's Monsters program. He discussed KISS' ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour, and revealed his plans for his Soul Station project, which had their debut album in the works at the time.

Stanley: "Until we can promote it the way we should, it's just going to simmer, but it's really just mind-blowing good. These are songs that, for one reason or another, have been relegated to samples on a rap tune, and I don't wanna hear background music for a rhyme. I want to hear those songs. This band is 13 people strong, and everybody's played with Smokey (Robinson) and Stevie (Wonder) and The temptations and Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston, and we knock those songs out of the park."

Stanley revealed in December 2018 that he was recording an album with Soul Station, taking to social media to announce, "A SOUL STATION ALBUM! Wow! Having a ball. Horns and strings next."

A SOUL STATION ALBUM! Wow! Having a ball. Horns and strings next. pic.twitter.com/En04pZSYEQ





— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 20, 2018

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station made their live debut in September 2015, at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The band performed R&B/soul classics by artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Al Green and The Isley Brothers.