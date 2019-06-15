KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Slams American Mainstream Media Outlets For "Biased Fast Food" Reporting

KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to Twitter on June 14th to vent his frustration with American mainstream media, which he believes suffers from biased reporting.


KISS have released pro-shot video footage from their performance of "Black Diamond" from June 4th at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. Watch below:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.



