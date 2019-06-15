KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Slams American Mainstream Media Outlets For "Biased Fast Food" Reporting

KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to Twitter on June 14th to vent his frustration with American mainstream media, which he believes suffers from biased reporting.

If You're Ready For News With Far Less Of The Game Show Slickness And Bias Of Our 24 News Networks You Might Try One Of The BBC Outlets. Less Exciting? YES! But Filling 24 Hours Is An Unnecessary Challenge That Has Turned Outlets Into Biased Fast Food Providers. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 14, 2019



KISS have released pro-shot video footage from their performance of "Black Diamond" from June 4th at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. Watch below:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.