KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "Social Distancing Is The Minimum... Stay Home!"

KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley took to Twitter to offer some advice in dealing with the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Says Paul: "PLEASE. It may seem surreal. It may seem inconceivable. We are about to see illness, deaths and an overwhelmed hospital system never seen in our lifetime. Businesses are closing. This is NOT an opportunity for get-togethers or parties. SOCIAL DISTANCING IS THE MINIMUM. STAY HOME."

KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.