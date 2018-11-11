KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Talks End Of The Road Tour - "At This Point We Are Facing The Inevitable And Want To Do It In The Best Way Possible"

Speaking with Australia's News.com, KISS frontman Paul Stanley discussed the band's upcoming End Of The Road tour, which will (presumably) be the band's farewell tour. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Stanley on KISS calling it quits for good:

"We’ve been thinking about how to do this for a while. With the band being really in top form and getting on terrifically, it’s time to take a victory lap. We made the conscious decision that this is it. We want to go out and celebrate with every country and every city that we’ve been to and that will take some time. We planned this. We’re not getting any younger. If we were playing some rock and roll songs wearing blue jeans and T-shirts we could do this into our 90s. But we’re wearing 40 or 50 pounds (18 to 22kgs) of gear, running around on stage. I’m 66. People half my age probably wish they were in the same shape. But there’s no beating the clock. You can’t. There are no 60-year-old footballers or basketball players or track runners. Your body can’t take that. At this point we are facing the inevitable and want to do it in the best way possible. We want to do it while we feel great as opposed to letting things deteriorate.

Forget about a typical rock band, we’re so much more than a rock band. This is the greatest show we’ve ever put together. It’s a completely different stage, a completely new technology. We’re not one of those bands who does a farewell tour because we can’t do it anymore. This will be the ultimate Kiss show."

On November 1st, Paul Stanley held a Q&A session on KISS Kruise VIII, which sailed through November 5th. Check it out below.

On Halloween night, former KISS guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick were back on stage with the band on the KISS Kruise VIII. Official video of the six-piece ensemble performing "Rock And Roll All Nite" can be seen below:

Fan-filmed footage of the expanded lineup's acoustic set including "2000 Man", Ace's "New York Groove", "Nothing' To Lose" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" previously surfaced and is still available: