KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Talks End Of The Road Tour - "The Idea Of Bringing Back Former Members As Present Members Is Ridiculous"

Speaking with the Chicago Tribune, KISS frontman Paul Stanley addressed the fan-fuelled issue of former band members - Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in particular - being invited to reunite with KISS during the current End Of The Road tour. Stanley made it clear that it was never meant to be a reunion tour.

Stanley: "This is a celebration of the history of this band and the success of this band. The line-up is as it is has been seventeen years. Tommy (Thayer) has been with us that long, and Eric (Singer) has been with us 25 years, so the idea of bringing back former members as present members is ridiculous. Certainly, I've always been open to the idea of former members being part of an evening in a one-off form, but it has nothing to do with KISS as an entity. I celebrate the past, but I don't want to live in it."

KISS launched the first leg of the End Of The Road World Tour on January 31st at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The next stop is on March 1st at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Find the tour itinerary here.

Pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below: