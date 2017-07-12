KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Talks Love Of Guitar In New Ernie Ball String Theory Episode - "Guitar Has Always Been The Messenger Of Rock And Roll" (Video)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is featured in the latest video installment from Ernie Ball strings discussing his love for playing guitar.

Stanley: "Guitar has always been the messenger of rock and roll. That is the voice, the bullhorn, the call to arms and the foundation of rock and roll. I've always been incredibly enamored and taken by it, before I could even play."

Hughes & Kettner met up with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer before the band's 2017 show at Frankfurt Festhalle in Germany. Tommy discusses shows, fans and gear in the video below.

“Tommy has played H&K amps for years, and we chatted about his signature Duotone, TubeMeister, the current KISS tour and how hard-working the band still are after all these years. Enjoy! (By the way, when we shot this our new era 1 acoustic amp wasn't out yet, which explains Rich's shock as Tommy picks it up!)”

