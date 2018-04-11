KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY To Exhibit Artwork At Wentworth Gallery In Atlanta; Video Trailer

Legendary KISS frontman Paul Stanley will exhibit his paintings, sculptures, mixed media works, and limited edition prints on Saturday, June 16th from 5 - 8 PM at Wentworth Gallery in Phipps Plaza, Atlanta, GA. Check out a video trailer below:

Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, NJ welcomes Paul for an exhibition of his art on Saturday, April 28th from 5 - 8 PM.

For more information and pricing inquiries, contact the gallery. Ask how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show. Go to the Wentworth Gallery Facebook page here for updates.