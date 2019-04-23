KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "We Wanted To Be The Band We Never Saw"; The Big Interview With Dan Rather Preview Video

Dan Rather recently kicked off season seven of his AXS TV show, The Big Interview. Tonight's episode (April 23) featured KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley. Watch a preview video below:

Upcoming guests this season include:

April
23 - Paul Stanley (KISS)
30 - Cyndi Lauper

May
7 - Foreigner
14 - REO Speedwagon
21 - Billy Bob Thornton
28 - Carl and Rob Reiner

June
4 - Travis Tritt
11 - Boz Scaggs
18 - Paul Shaffer



