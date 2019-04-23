KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "We Wanted To Be The Band We Never Saw"; The Big Interview With Dan Rather Preview Video

Dan Rather recently kicked off season seven of his AXS TV show, The Big Interview. Tonight's episode (April 23) featured KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley. Watch a preview video below:

Upcoming guests this season include:

April

23 - Paul Stanley (KISS)

30 - Cyndi Lauper

May

7 - Foreigner

14 - REO Speedwagon

21 - Billy Bob Thornton

28 - Carl and Rob Reiner

June

4 - Travis Tritt

11 - Boz Scaggs

18 - Paul Shaffer