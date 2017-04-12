KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Working On Second Book - "You Won't Be Disappointed"

KISS singer/rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley is working on his second book, the follow-up to his 2014 memoir, Face The Music: A Life Exposed.

Paul posted the following via Facebook with the message, "NYC. Meetings for the follow-up to my #2 NY Times Bestseller now in 6 languages! You won't be disappointed where the next takes us together."

Earlier this week, KISS announced a date at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario (north of Toronto) on August 18th. An Exclusive KISS Army Fan Club pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Thursday, April 13th at 12 PM, local time.

