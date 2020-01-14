KISS - Further Details Revealed For KISS Kruise X; Join The Pre-Sale Now

KISS have once again partnered up with the industry leaders in music festivals at sea, Sixthman to announce the upcoming voyage of The KISS Kruise X. The KISS Navy will set sail for their tenth mission from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl. The announcement comes on the heels of 2019’s sold-out KISS Kruise IX, from where the band announced live onboard that their final show of all time will take place in July 2021. Fans can join the pre-sale now, here.

From KISS’s electrifying shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, the tenth adventure is sure to be an experience of a lifetime. Beyond their onboard rock shows, KISS is bringing their rare memorabilia collection, the KISS Expo, back to the high seas.

Additionally, Queensrÿche, Ratt, and Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy are set to join KISS as they celebrate a decade at sea with more to be announced in the near future.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Prices for the cruise start at $1,380 with flexible payment options available and a low deposit of $250 per person.