KISS - Geeki Tikis Mugs Now Available

Raise a glass to the iconic band KISS. These 22 oz. Tikis Mugs combine the unique style seen in traditional Tiki culture with the looks of The Demon, The Catman, The Spaceman and The Starchild.

The fun ceramic mugs are top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe and come in a window display box. Holding approximately 22 fluid ounces, it measures approximately 7 1/4-inches tall.

Keep the band together by ordering all four KISS mugs. Each sold separately.