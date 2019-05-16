KISS - GENE SIMMONS Delivers Emotional Speech At The Pentagon; Video Available

Earlier today, May 16th, KISS vocalist and bassist Gene Simmons visited the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

According to Tara Copp of The McClatchy DC Bureau, Simmons spoke emotionally about what The United States Of America means to him. “I’m a proud son of a concentration camp survivor of Nazi Germany. My mother was 14 when she was in the camps,” he said. She died recently at the age of 93.

Simmons was promoting military service as part of the Pentagon’s public relations push #Knowyourmil, which seeks to expand public knowledge of the Defense Department’s mission and potential military career paths. It is a top priority as the number of people eligible to serve continues to fall, due to weight, fitness, behavioral or other issues. See for yourself in the video below: