KISS - GENE SIMMONS Issues Statement Of Apology To Fox News

Daily Beast is reporting that KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons released a statement Friday (November 17th) after Daily Beast reported that Fox News had banned him for life following a sexist, wildly inappropriate outburst at their offices.

“I have appeared frequently over the years on various Fox News and Fox Business programs and have a tremendous amount of respect for the talented women and men who work there,” the statement read. “While I believe that what is being reported is highly exaggerated and misleading, I am sincerely sorry that I unintentionally offended members of the Fox team during my visit.”

Further details can be found here.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com