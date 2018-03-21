KISS' GENE SIMMONS, MONTROSE To Be Featured On Rhino Records' The Rhino Podcast

KISS singer bassist Gene Simmons, and American rock legends Montrose will be featured on upcoming episodes of Rhino Records' The Rhino Podcast.

All Access Music Group reports: Warner Music Group's catalog label Rhino Records is joining the podcast world with the debut of The Rhino Podcast, a series being launched in conjunction with Rhino's 40th Anniversary celebration.

The show, hosted by Dennis Scheyer and Rich Mahan, will post bi-weekly, with the debut taking a look at The Ramones and a talk with Ed Stasium about his producing their album Rocket To Russia. Future episodes will feature The Smiths, Gene Simmons, The Cars, The Monkees, and Montrose.

“Rhino has set the standard in music curation for 40 years, so it is a natural progression for us to offer our unique perspective and expertise to music fans in The Rhino Podcast” said Rhino President Mark Pinkus. “Drawing from the unparalleled Warner Music catalog gives us an endless list of legendary artists to spotlight, offering listeners a deeper experience with some of the greatest music of all time.”



“We’ve seen time and again how good, carefully curated content drives fans to discover and in this case, hopefully re-discover classic music,” said Rhino VP/Fan Engagement John Hughes. “As a music fan, this is the kind of podcast I would want to listen to, with the artists, producers, and even hardcore fans taking part.”