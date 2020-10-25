KISS’ GENE SIMMONS On Final Tour - “The Reality Is That I’m 70 And By The Time I’m 72, It’s Time To Get Off The Stage”

Gene Simmons sits down with Larry King guest host Dennis Miller to discuss his long career with KISS and why this is the last tour the band will do together. Plus, what he thinks of digital music streaming and how it’s affected the music industry.

“This is the final tour. It’s a long one, we have another two years of staying out there. We’ve already done 93 cities around the world and we are coming back again. The reality is that I’m 70 and by the time I’m 72, it’s time to get off the stage.”