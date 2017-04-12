KISS’ GENE SIMMONS On Possibility Of Revenge Album Themed Shows - “That Will Come”

Last year, KISS Kruise VI was a seaworthy exploration of KISS’ iconic 1982 album, Creatures Of The Night. In a new interview with the Thunder Underground podcast, Gene Simmons reveals that more album-themed shows are on the horizon.

When asked if the band plan on doing more album-themed shows in the future, Simmons said yes. When KISS’ 1992 album Revenge was brought up, Gene said, “that will come”, and spoke about how it would take a bit more time referencing songs like “Spit” that aren't just “three chords”.

Listen to the podcast below: