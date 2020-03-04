KISS – GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY To Appear At Ribbon Cutting Event At New Rock & Brews In Biloxi

KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Rock & Brews Casino site on March 15 at 3 PM.

KISS have partnered with a development group to build a $200 million casino resort in Biloxi, Mississippi, reports Devin O'Connor of Casino.org - the world's online gaming authority since 1995.

Nearly a year ago, Arizona-based gaming and hospitality firm RAM Group acquired the 10.1-acre site of the closed Margaritaville Casino Biloxi. The 68,000-square-foot venue closed in 2014 amid a dispute between the casino operator and the landlord that led to a hotel never being constructed.

Now, RAM says it’s bringing in KISS to turn the vacant building into a rock ‘n’ roll-themed casino destination. RAM spokesperson Tom Moore said the project is being called Rock & Brews Casino, named after KISS’ Rock & Brews restaurant chain.

Plans call for a 300-room hotel. The casino will feature more than 1,000 slot machines and several dozen table games. Along with the hotel and casino, the resort will feature a 3,000-seat concert space, and KISS and other rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia.

Upcoming KISS tour dates are as listed.

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum