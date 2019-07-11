KISS - GENE SIMMONS To Host Gallery Exhibition Of Custom Bass Guitars

KISS bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons will be hosting a Gallery Premiere event of 20 of his Basses at Animazing Gallery, located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12th.

Each bass has been commissioned to an artist to create a one-of-a-kind Art Guitar masterpiece. Along with an excellent selection of very accomplished artists, Gene Simmons has reached out to a small handful of artists who've never had the opportunity to have their art shown at a premier gallery.

You will see every form of art meshed with Gene’s Iconic Basses! An inspiring and impressive show. Yes, of course, they will be for sale, but it is a gallery, so even if you don’t have the interest in buying, these are totally worth seeing! And, Gene Simmons is hosting the premiere night with VIP tickets available to attend as well. Details at this location.