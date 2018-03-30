KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Debuts New Children's Book This Saturday In Valencia, CA

According to a report from Santa Clarita's HometownStation.com, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and animation legend David Feiss are set to partner with the WiSH Education Foundation to debut their new book and storybook application on Saturday, March 31st.

Feiss, the author of the book, joined Hanna Barbera around 1978 while still a teenager. He worked on the 1980s revival of The Jetsons and was the head of the animated film “Open Season,” among others.

Ernest Hummingbird is the heartwarming story of a young hummingbird named Ernest, who wants to sing rather than just hum like other hummingbirds. It's a story of friendship, inspiration and never giving up on your dreams. The book is paired with a storybook application, available on the Apple Store. Country music star Darius Rucker of Hootie And The Blowfish fame, narrates and tells the story. Learn more at this location.

The book reading and sing-along is set to be followed by a book signing located at Barnes and Noble at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia, CA on Saturday, March 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.