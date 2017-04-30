KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Epiphone Guitars Meet & Greets Announced For Europe And UK

In May, Epiphone Guitars fans in Europe and the UK will have a chance to meet KISS legend Tommy Spaceman Thayer at select Epiphone retailers during KISS’ European Tour. Check out the schedule below for the retailer near you.



At each location, Thayer will greet fans, sign autographs and also preview a very special new guitar coming to authorized Epiphone retailers soon. Plus, select retailers will also be offering special promotions, prizes, and more. Visit your favorite guitar store's website for full details.

Confirmed dates are as follows:

May 17th - Bologna, Italy

Sergio Tomassone snc

Via Pier De’ Crescenzi, 12 - 40131 - Bologna (BO)

Phone: +39 051/6490868 (2 linee)

e-mail: tomassone@tomassone.it

Website: www.tomassone.it/

Time: 5:30pm

May 19th - Munich, Germany

TBD

May 22nd - Vienna, Austria Klangfarbe

Gasometer D

Guglgasse 14

1110 Wien

Austria

Phone: +43 1 545 17 17 DW

e-mail: workbench@klangfarbe.com

Website: www.klangfarbe.com

Time: 1:00pm

May 26th - Glasgow, Scotland

GuitarGuitar Glasgow

36 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5ES

Phone: 0141 552 9896

e-mail:bobby@guitarguitar.co.uk

Website: www.guitarguitar.co.uk

Time: 4:00pm

June 1st - London, England

GuitarGuitar Camden

16 Delancey Street, Camden, London, NW1 7NH,

Phone: 0203 675 9100

e-mail: andy.pearson@guitarguitar.co.uk

Website: www.guitarguitar.co.uk

Time: 5:30pm

Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.