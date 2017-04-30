KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Epiphone Guitars Meet & Greets Announced For Europe And UK
April 30, 2017, an hour ago
In May, Epiphone Guitars fans in Europe and the UK will have a chance to meet KISS legend Tommy Spaceman Thayer at select Epiphone retailers during KISS’ European Tour. Check out the schedule below for the retailer near you.
At each location, Thayer will greet fans, sign autographs and also preview a very special new guitar coming to authorized Epiphone retailers soon. Plus, select retailers will also be offering special promotions, prizes, and more. Visit your favorite guitar store's website for full details.
Confirmed dates are as follows:
May 17th - Bologna, Italy
Sergio Tomassone snc
Via Pier De’ Crescenzi, 12 - 40131 - Bologna (BO)
Phone: +39 051/6490868 (2 linee)
e-mail: tomassone@tomassone.it
Website: www.tomassone.it/
Time: 5:30pm
May 19th - Munich, Germany
TBD
May 22nd - Vienna, Austria
Klangfarbe
Gasometer D
Guglgasse 14
1110 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 545 17 17 DW
e-mail: workbench@klangfarbe.com
Website: www.klangfarbe.com
Time: 1:00pm
May 26th - Glasgow, Scotland
GuitarGuitar Glasgow
36 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5ES
Phone: 0141 552 9896
e-mail:bobby@guitarguitar.co.uk
Website: www.guitarguitar.co.uk
Time: 4:00pm
June 1st - London, England
GuitarGuitar Camden
16 Delancey Street, Camden, London, NW1 7NH,
Phone: 0203 675 9100
e-mail: andy.pearson@guitarguitar.co.uk
Website: www.guitarguitar.co.uk
Time: 5:30pm
Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.