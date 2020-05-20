KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Lists Lake Sherwood Villa For $2.75 Million; Photo Gallery

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has put his home in the Lake Sherwood community of Ventura County (Southern California) on the market for $2.75 million, reports Los Angels Times. The custom Mediterranean villa, built in 2005, was remodelled and upgraded after Thayer purchased the place in 2008.

Designed to maximize the scenery, the multilevel house features six patios, including one with an outdoor fireplace. Picture windows in the common areas bring views of the lake and mountains inside.

Reached through a gated courtyard entry, the 4,497-square-foot house holds a gallery, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Box beam ceilings top the family room, which has one of five fireplaces. The grand living room opens to the front courtyard. A loft/bonus room caps the top floor.

