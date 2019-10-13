KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER On The Band's Wide Demographic - "It's A Strange Phenomenon, But It Blows Me Away"

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer recently spoke with Australia's Heavy about the band's current End Of The Road farewell tour, including the planning of the show, the setlist, and their wide demographic. He also looks back on his first official show with KISS, which was the KISS Symphony show in Melbourne, Australia with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2002.

Thayer: "The multi-generational thing, it's very bizarre, actually. Sometimes I ask kids, 'How did you get into KISS nowadays, and what makes you want to come see this band?' A lot of times, it's because their parents were into it, and they kind of pass the torch. Maybe it's just because the world's a smaller place, interconnected with the Internet. People have been seeing the show on YouTube and online, and I think that's really helped us, even though a lot of times in the YouTube era, bands don't like that because they feel like it gives away the surprise or the secret about what we're doing. It's really spread the word. I think we do a lot of things outside the box. We did a KISS/'Scooby-Doo!' movie a couple years ago. I know a lot of kids got turned on to KISS seeing that movie. There's a lot of things like that. It's a strange phenomenon, but it blows me away."

KISS' End Of The Road tour landed in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 31. The band have released new footage from the show. Watch "Black Diamond" below: