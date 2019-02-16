KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Talks End Of The Road Tour - "This Tour Is A More Emotional Experience"

Las Vegas Review-Journal has posted a feature interview on KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer. Follwoing is an excerpt from the story:

“It started with Gene and Paul, obviously,” Thayer says of Kiss’ final world tour. “I know that they wanted to go out with a tour celebrating 45 years of doing it while the band is still in prime form, go out and do a show that’s above and beyond anything we’ve done and do it while we can still do a show as well as we ever could. We cover a lot of ground in the show. We’re covering all the eras.”

If the set list is deep, so is the sentiment, as the band members look out into the crowd each night knowing that it’s the last time they will be doing so in a given market.

“There’s no doubt going into this tour that it is a more emotional experience, knowing that every time we play in a city it’s going to be the last time Kiss goes on tour and plays there,” Thayer acknowledges. “It’s really the last opportunity for Kiss fans to come see the band. It’s a lot of emotions, but that’s kind of what’s charging us on this and getting us pumped up. We spent a lot of time getting ready for this.”

Read the complete story here.

KISS has uploaded footage of their performance of "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" from their recent End Of The Road World Tour date in Sacramento, California. Watch below:

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour on January 31st at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Speaking with Los Angeles Times, Gene Simmons talked about the trek.

“This is a good time to do one last victory lap,” says Simmons. “You want to go out on top.”

Gene insists these shows will exceed the band's previous spectacles. “It’s by far the largest and most over-the-top we’ve ever done,” Simmons said.

“There’s nothing subtle about what we do,” he said, adding the show will incorporate gravity-defying antics and “more firepower than most Third World countries.”

More pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below:

A once in a lifetime concert experience like no band has offered before; the KISS ultimate VIPs are rock and roll royalty at their shows on the End Of The Road World Tour.

Ultimate VIP Package Includes:

- Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

- Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

- Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

- Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge including;

- Your tour will take you to areas that only the band and limited members of the crew can visit!

- Start out by stepping foot on the holy ground that is the KISS stage

- Sit on Eric Singer’s drum stool at his drum kit

- Stand at Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer’s Microphones

- Hold Paul's legendary Cracked mirror guitar. Gene's classic Axe bass and Tommy's signature Epiphone guitar

- Visit KISS wardrobe where you can see the bands outfits up close and try on the REAL KISS boots

- Along the way we'll visit all areas of the KISS production and you'll meet many members of the crew that keeps the KISS machine going strong



- Autographed "End of the Road" Limited Edition Framed Lithograph, specific to your show. -Hand numbered, 1 of 15, and shipped directly to your home

- Lifetime Membership for the Official KISS ARMY Fan Club

- Exclusive Access to the KISS Army Captain’s Hospitality Lounge including;

- VIP Bar with wine, beer and the KISS "End of the Road" Signature Cocktail

- Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar

- Dedicated VIP entrance

- Commemorative KISS Meet & Greet laminate

- Access to crowd free merchandise shopping

- On Site VIP Host