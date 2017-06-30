KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER - “This Is Like The Dream Gig For A Guitar Player… I Cherish Every Moment”; Video

June 30, 2017, an hour ago

Hughes & Kettner met up with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer before the band's 2017 show at Frankfurt Festhalle in Germany. Tommy discusses shows, fans and gear in the video below.

“Tommy has played H&K amps for years, and we chatted about his signature Duotone, TubeMeister, the current KISS tour and how hard-working the band still are after all these years. Enjoy! (By the way, when we shot this our new era 1 acoustic amp wasn't out yet, which explains Rich's shock as Tommy picks it up!)”

Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.

