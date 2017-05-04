KISS - Helsinki Railway Statues Adorned With KISS Masks Revealed; Flash Mob Video Posted

KISS are back Finland for a concert tonight (May 4th) at Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, and as Lonely Planet recently reported, the city is welcoming the band with four huge statues wearing masks that mimic the band’s iconic black and white facepaint.

Located at Helsinki Central Railway Station, the four Men Of Rock statues are seen by hundreds of thousands of people every day passing by, and have become known as a famous landmark in the city. This week, four local KISS fans got the opportunity to paint five-foot tall masks that currently adorn the statues.

The band have issued the following images via Twitter, showing off the masks.

AT THE HELSINKI TRAIN STATION! Size counts! Such an honor. Tomorrow night WE ROCK! @RollingStone @ClassicRockMag pic.twitter.com/lUZCjcpGaP — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 3, 2017









Meanwhile, a flash mob broke out at Helsinki Central Station. Watch the dancers perform to KISS’ “Heaven’s On Fire” below: