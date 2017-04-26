KISS - Helsinki’s Famed “Men Of Rock” Statues To Be Painted With Band Makeup

On May 4th, KISS will return to Finland for a concert at Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, and the city is preparing a pretty epic welcome in the form of four huge statues wearing masks that mimic the band’s iconic black and white facepaint, reports Lonely Planet.

Located at Helsinki Central Railway Station, the four Men Of Rock statues are seen by hundreds of thousands of people every day passing by, and have become known as a famous landmark in the city. This week will see four local KISS fans getting the opportunity to paint five-foot tall masks that will adorn the statues ahead of the band’s arrival.

KISS are inviting fans to bid on The Ultimate KISS Experience in London in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Details are as follows:

The Prize - “This unique opportunity gives you the chance to meet the legendary band at their May 31st gig in London for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You and your guest will get to see KISS perform a 30-minute exclusive acoustic set, out of makeup, at the O2 before the show. You will then meet the band and have your photo taken with them before enjoying their live performance at the iconic arena. KISS' renowned manager, Doc McGhee, will take you on a private tour of the venue, backstage and onstage. You will also get to take home a stunning Paul Stanley Custom Ibanez Guitar signed and presented to you by the band."

The Cause - Teenage Cancer Trust makes sure the seven young people aged 13 to 24 diagnosed with cancer every day don’t face it alone. They help young people and their families deal with the many ways cancer affects your body, mind and life. They work in partnership with the NHS, providing expert staff and specialist units in Principal Treatment Centres for cancer and bring young people together so they can support each other.

They also give presentations in schools so young people understand more about cancer and go to the doctor earlier. And they help medical professionals and politicians understand why young people with cancer need specific support.

Almost half of young people with cancer are not treated in their units. Instead they are treated in hospitals where there isn’t the same level of expertise, and where they might never meet another young person with cancer. This is a scary and lonely experience, and it must change. They’re building a wider Nursing & Support Service within the NHS to help all young people, wherever they receive treatment. To make this happen, they need to raise more than £20 million every year by 2020.

