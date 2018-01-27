KISS Hits Florida: GENE SIMMONS Holding Vault Experience In Miami Today, PAUL STANLEY Hosting Art Exhibits In February

According to SouthFlorida.com, KISS icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have separate engagements in the state of Florida. Today (January 27th), Simmons will be at Walt Grace Vintage (2450 NW Second Ave.) cars-and-guitars emporium in Miami (Wynwood), with his 10-CD box set, The Vault. He will be on location from 11:00am - 7:00pm, when purchasers of the box set will get a one-on-one opportunity for photos and autographs.

Stanley will attend exhibits of his work at galleries in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. On Friday, February 9th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm, he will be at Wentworth Gallery (819 E. Las Olas Blvd.) in Fort Lauderdale. From 6:00pm - 9:00pm on Saturday, February 10th, he will be at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Town Center (6000 Glades Road) in Boca Raton.

KISS have been confirmed to play the Oeiras Municipal Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday, July 10th. Megadeth are on the bill as special guests. Tickets are on sale now at this location.