April 22, 2018, an hour ago

KISS Indianapolis Fan Expo 2018 To Feature Live Performances By ACE FREHLEY, ERIC SINGER, BRUCE KULICK, TODD KERNS, BOB KULICK And FOUR BY FATE

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrates it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests include Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and will include live performances both nights.

Event location:

Wyndham Indianapolis West
2544 Executive Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Tickets are on sale now at KISSArmyWarehouse.com.

Saturday's Expo confirmed guests:

Eric Singer 
Ace Frehley 
Bob Kulick 
Michael James Jackson 
Brent Fitz 
Todd Kerns 
Lydia Criss 
Karl Cochran 
Robert Fleischman 
Roman Fernandez 
Bill Starkey 
Lita Ford 
Big-John Harte 
Chuck Garric 
Carrie Stevens 
Bobby Rock

Saturday's live performance will feature Eric Singer, Bob Kulick, Todd Kerns, Brett Fitz and Ace Frehley.

Sunday's Expo confirmed guests:

Ace Frehley 
Bruce Kulick 
Bob Kulick 
Anton Fig 
Mark Slaughter 
John Regan 
Tod Howarth 
Brent Fitz 
Todd Kerns 
Bobby Rock 
Lydia Criss 
Carrie Stevens 
John Harte 
Lita Ford

Sunday's live performance include The Bruce & Bob Kulick Band with special appearance by Ace Frehley and Four By Fate.

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo is a fan-run event, by the fans for the fans.

