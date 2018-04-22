KISS Indianapolis Fan Expo 2018 To Feature Live Performances By ACE FREHLEY, ERIC SINGER, BRUCE KULICK, TODD KERNS, BOB KULICK And FOUR BY FATE
The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrates it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests include Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and will include live performances both nights.
Event location:
Wyndham Indianapolis West
2544 Executive Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Tickets are on sale now at KISSArmyWarehouse.com.
Saturday's Expo confirmed guests:
Eric Singer
Ace Frehley
Bob Kulick
Michael James Jackson
Brent Fitz
Todd Kerns
Lydia Criss
Karl Cochran
Robert Fleischman
Roman Fernandez
Bill Starkey
Lita Ford
Big-John Harte
Chuck Garric
Carrie Stevens
Bobby Rock
Saturday's live performance will feature Eric Singer, Bob Kulick, Todd Kerns, Brett Fitz and Ace Frehley.
Sunday's Expo confirmed guests:
Ace Frehley
Bruce Kulick
Bob Kulick
Anton Fig
Mark Slaughter
John Regan
Tod Howarth
Brent Fitz
Todd Kerns
Bobby Rock
Lydia Criss
Carrie Stevens
John Harte
Lita Ford
Sunday's live performance include The Bruce & Bob Kulick Band with special appearance by Ace Frehley and Four By Fate.
The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo is a fan-run event, by the fans for the fans.