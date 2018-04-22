KISS Indianapolis Fan Expo 2018 To Feature Live Performances By ACE FREHLEY, ERIC SINGER, BRUCE KULICK, TODD KERNS, BOB KULICK And FOUR BY FATE

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrates it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests include Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and will include live performances both nights.

Event location:

Wyndham Indianapolis West

2544 Executive Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241

Tickets are on sale now at KISSArmyWarehouse.com.

Saturday's Expo confirmed guests:

Eric Singer

Ace Frehley

Bob Kulick

Michael James Jackson

Brent Fitz

Todd Kerns

Lydia Criss

Karl Cochran

Robert Fleischman

Roman Fernandez

Bill Starkey

Lita Ford

Big-John Harte

Chuck Garric

Carrie Stevens

Bobby Rock

Saturday's live performance will feature Eric Singer, Bob Kulick, Todd Kerns, Brett Fitz and Ace Frehley.

Sunday's Expo confirmed guests:

Ace Frehley

Bruce Kulick

Bob Kulick

Anton Fig

Mark Slaughter

John Regan

Tod Howarth

Brent Fitz

Todd Kerns

Bobby Rock

Lydia Criss

Carrie Stevens

John Harte

Lita Ford

Sunday's live performance include The Bruce & Bob Kulick Band with special appearance by Ace Frehley and Four By Fate.

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo is a fan-run event, by the fans for the fans.