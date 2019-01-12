KISS Invite Fans To Choose Songs For Official End Of The Road Tour Spotify Playlist

KISS have checked in with the following update for the fans:

"Get ready for the End Of The Road with your own ultimate KISS playlist! Click here and swipe right to add a song or swipe left to skip it. Make a name for your playlist then save it to Spotify. The most added songs will be on our official End Of The Road Tour Playlist!"

The initial End Of The Road tour announcement was made at Halloween and featured a first set of dates, some of which sold out instantly. The band then announced the second leg of the tour in North America starting this summer, produced by Live Nation, as well as new international markets being announced simultaneously. Tour itinerary detailed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences are available through KISSOnline. Head here for more information. Tickets to the general public are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

Tour dates:

January

31 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

February

1 - Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake

27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad Cities

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

22 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

April

2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Aren

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

August

6 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

8 - Charleston, NC - North Charleston Coliseum

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

21 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium

23 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September

1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

7 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

16 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)