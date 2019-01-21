KISS Kruise IX To Set Sail On October 30th; Video Invite And Trailer Streaming

The KISS Kruise is back and hitting the high seas for the ninth journey, October 30th - November 4th, 2019, from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Pearl.

From KISS’s electrifying Stardust Theater shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, our ninth journey is sure to be an experience of a lifetime.

Watch a KISS Kruise VIII recap video: