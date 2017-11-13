KISS Kruise VII Fan-Filmed Video Of Unmasked Acoustic Show Posted

KISS Kruise VII will be sailed out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. Fan-filmed video of the band's acoustic unmasked performance on November 5th can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Comin' Home"

"Plaster Caster"

"Do You Love Me"

"Christine Sixteen"

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Hard Luck Woman"

"Shock Me"

"A World Without Heroes"

"Got to Choose"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Goin' Blind"

"Beth"

"Love Her All I Can"

"Every Time I Look at You"

"See You Tonite"

"Nothin' to Lose"

"Calling Dr. Love"