KISS Kruise VIII To Set Sail On Halloween 2018

KISS have once again partnered up with the industry leaders in music festivals at sea, Sixthman to announce the upcoming voyage of The KISS Kruise VIII. The cruise is set to sail on Halloween, October 31st, 2018 on Norwegian Jade leaving out of Miami, FL. For more information and to register for the pre-sale visit TheKissKruise.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent return of the sold-out KISS Kruise VII. The KISS Kruise VII left from New Orleans, LA on Norwegian Pearl visiting Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Along the way, the KISS Navy was treated to a first-ever KISS storytellers sail away set as well as two full-scale KISS masked concerts in the ship’s indoor Stardust Theater. Joining the musical legends on board were Bruce and Bob Kulick, Extreme, Steel Panther, Derek St. Homes, Big Rock Show, Biters, Led Zepagain, Hard Day’s Night, Sophie Simmons, The Dives, Jake J and the Killjoys, and Ki.

Beyond the music, 2,300 KISS fans were treated to a wide array of activities led by the band, including: Kruise Kitchen with Paul Stanley, Are You Smarter Than A Rock God with Gene Simmons, Name That Solo with Tommy Thayer and Drum Off with Eric Singer. KISS Kruisers were also able to get one to one with rock-n-roll history in the exclusive KISSWorld Konfidential panel that featured Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Big John Harte, Michael James Jackson and Lydia Criss. Throughout the sailing, the ship fully embodied KISSWorld with historical costume displays, face painting, a full service tattoo parlor, photo opportunities with KISS memorabilia, once-in-a-lifetime chances to mingle with their favorite artists, culminating with each guest receiving a signed commemorative poster and photo with KISS.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Jade offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Enjoy duty-free shopping and awe-inspiring architecture in beautiful Nassau. Explore your adventurous side diving into the crystal blue water with dolphins and colorful fish, or try your luck in a casino.

To learn more about The KISS Kruise VIII, visit TheKissKruise.com.