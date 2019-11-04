KISS Kruise X Confirmed For 2020 With Special Guest QUEENSRŸCHE

The tenth edition of the KISS Kruise, appropriately dubbed KISS Kruise X, will set sail October 30th to November 4th 2020 from Miami, Florida aboard The Norwegian Pearl.

KISS will resume their End Of The Road World Tour on November 16th in Australia. To view the complete live itinerary, click here.