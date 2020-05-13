KISS Kruise X Postponed To October 2021

KISS Kruise X was due to sail on their tenth mission from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KISS has postponed the event until October 2021.

KISS’ Paul Stanley explains in a video: "Hey, everybody. I hope you're staying safe and I hope you're staying sane. I have to regrettably tell you that this year's Kiss Kruise is being postponed until next year. We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a Kiss Kruise this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway. So Kiss Kruise X will be Kiss Kruise X again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."

Additionally, Queensrÿche, Ratt, and Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy were set to join KISS on the adventure.