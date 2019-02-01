KISS Launch First Leg Of End Of The Road World Tour In Vancouver; Setlist, Video, Photo Gallery

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last night (Thursday, January 31st)at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. A photo gallery can be found at Vancouver Sun, while fan-filmed video, courtesy of YouTube user "qsysopr", can be found below.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Cold Gin"

"Psycho Circus"

"I Love It Loud"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"