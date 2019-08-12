KISS - "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" Pro-Shot Video From Virginia

KISS performed the Hotter Than Hell album track, "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" during their End Of The Road tour stop last night, August 11, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Watch pro-shot footage below:

KISS performs next on Tuesday, August 13 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

End Of The Road Pit Stop:

Episode #1:

Episode #2: