KISS - Limited Edition Alive!, Hotter Than Hell Rock Iconz Statues In Production; Pre-Order Now For Expected Fall Release

June 7, 2017, an hour ago

KnuckleBonz are in production on two new KISS sets, with pre-order options now available.

KISS Alive! Rock Iconz Set: These KISS Alive!-era statues are currently in production. These exclusive KISS statues are hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order to reserve your set. Expected in early fall 2017.

KISS Hotter Than Hell Rock Iconz Set: These KISS Hotter Than Hell-era statues are currently in production. These exclusive KISS statues are hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order to reserve your set. Expected in early fall 2017.

Only 3,000 of each, sold as a set or individually. Each statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. If you are reserving a set, you can save 10% by using the coupon code upon checkout: kiss517set
 

