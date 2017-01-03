KISS - Limited Edition Hand Painted Stage-Played PAUL STANLEY Guitars Available At Upcoming Shows In Germany

KISS have checked in with the following update:

"Paul Stanley is excited to announce that he will be offering special limited edition Ibanez German Flag guitars during the KISSworld 2017 Dortmund, Stuttgart, Munich, and Frankfurt shows! Only one staged-played and one non-staged played German Flag guitar will be sold per show. These guitars will be hand painted with the German flag. If you are interested in purchasing one of these beautiful guitars, please email to KLeroux67@gmail.com."

KISS have announced a series of arena shows across Europe in May. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer heard the calls from their European fans and they return for the first time since 2015’s series of sold out festival and arena shows across Europe, hot on the heels of the bands sixth sold out KISS Kruise. The complete tour schedule is available below.

May

1 - Olympiski - Moscow, Russia

4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Spekrun - Oslo, Norway

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

15 - Pala Apitour - Turin, Italy

16 - Unipol Arena- Bologna, Italy

18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

20 - BVV - Brno, Czech Republic

21 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Holland

27 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

31 - O2 - London, UK