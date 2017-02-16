KISS - Live Date Confirmed For Hinckley, Minnesota

A new KISS show has been announced. The band will rock the Grand Stage at Grand Casino MN in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 15th. KISS Army Fan Club ticket pre-sale in on February 23rd at 10:00am CT and runs until 10:00pm on February 24th. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 25th at 10:00am CT. Go to this location for more information.

KISS' US tour schedule is now as follows:

February

22 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK

24 - Winstar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK

25 - Mercedes Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA

April

21 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

22 - Laughlin Event Center - Laughlin, NV

July

15 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

KISS have announced a series of arena shows across Europe in May. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer heard the calls from their European fans and they return for the first time since 2015’s series of sold out festival and arena shows across Europe, hot on the heels of the bands sixth sold out KISS Kruise. The complete tour schedule is available below.

May

1 - Olympiski - Moscow, Russia

4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Spekrun - Oslo, Norway

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

15 - Pala Apitour - Turin, Italy

16 - Unipol Arena- Bologna, Italy

18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

20 - BVV - Brno, Czech Republic

21 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Holland

27 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

31 - O2 - London, UK