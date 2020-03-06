KISS - Love Gun Era 1/6th Scale Resin Statues Available

Following is an update from the KISS camp via the band's official Facebook page:

"Straight outta their Love Gun Tour ‘77 comes these incredible 1/6th scale KISS statues from Ikon Collectables! Each resin statue depicts the iconic rock stars with instruments in hand atop a stage base that joins together to create the ultimate KISS diorama!"

Go to this location for details on how to purchase.

VitalVegas.com - your essential source for Las Vegas news, rumors, tips and WTF - is suggesting that KISS will launch a Las Vegas residency in January, 2021.

According to a tweet from Vital Vegas, "Look for another KISS residency in Vegas, this time at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, inside skinny is Jan. 2021. Believe the last stint was nine shows at Hard Rock in 2014."

Look for another Kiss residency in Vegas, this time at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, inside skinny is Jan. 2021. Believe the last stint was nine shows at Hard Rock in 2014.

— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 2, 2020

Find the band's tour itinerary here.