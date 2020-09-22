KISS, MOTÖRHEAD, RUSH, AEROSMITH, BLACK SABBATH, VAN HALEN, LED ZEPPELIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, GUNS N' ROSES Land On Rolling Stone's Revamped List Of "The 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time"

Rolling Stone has released its revamped 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list. As expected, the list is heavy with titles from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who, but also includes multiple entries from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Metallica, and Jimi Hendrix.

Motörhead make the list with their classic Ace Of Spades album, while Rush make a showing with their 1981 album Moving Pictures. KISS' classic live album, Alive!, is featured, as well as Van Halen's 1978 debut, AC/DC's Back In Black, and Guns N’ Roses' Appetite For Destruction.

Below is a selection from the list that may appeal to BraveWords readers. Find the complete list at RollingStone.com.

#478 - The Kinks - Something Else By The Kinks (Pye, 1968)

#471 - Jefferson Airplane - Surrealistic Pillow (RCA, 1967)

#468 - The Rolling Stones - Some Girls (Rolling Stones, 1978)

#453 - Nine Inch Nails - Pretty Hate Machine (TVT, 1989)

#445 - YES - Close to the Edge (Atlantic, 1972)

#443 - David Bowie - Scary Monsters (RCA, 1980)

#413 - Creedence Clearwater Revival - Cosmo's Factory' (Fantasy, 1970)

#409 - Grateful Dead - Workingman’s Dead (Warner Bros., 1970)

#408 - Motörhead - Ace of Spades (Bronze, 1980)

#384 - The Kinks - The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society (Reprise, 1969)

#381 - Lynyrd Skynyrd - (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) (MCA, 1937)

#379 - Rush - 'Moving Pictures (Anthem, 1981)

#372 - Big Brother and the Holding Company - Cheap Thrills (Columbia, 1968)

#366 - Aerosmith - Rocks (Columbia, 1976)

#355 - Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (Warner Bros., 1970)

#353 - The Cars - The Cars (Elektra, 1978)

#349 - MC5 - Kick Out the Jams (Elektra, 1969)

#342 - The Beatles - Let It Be (Apple, 1970)

#330 - The Rolling Stones - Aftermath (London, 1966)

#327 - The Who - Live at Leeds (Decca, 1970)

#316 - The Who - The Who Sell Out (Decca, 1967)

#305 - KISS - Alive! (Casablanca, 1975)

#292 - Van Halen - Van Halen (Warner Bros., 1978)

#278 - Led Zeppelin - Houses of the Holy (Atlantic, 1973)

#266 - The Beatles - Help! (Capitol, 1965)

#264 - Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (Columbia, 1975)

#263 - The Beatles - Hard Day's Night (United Artists, 1964)

#259 - Janis Joplin - Pearl (Columbia, 1971)

#253 - Pink Floyd - The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (EMI/Columbia, 1967)

#243 - The Zombies - Odessey and Oracle (Date, 1968)

#235 - Metallica - Metallica (The Black Album) (Elektra, 1991)

#234 - Black Sabbath - Master of Reality (Veritgo, 1971)

#231 - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Damn the Torpedoes (Backstreet, 1979)

#215 - Grateful Dead - American Beauty (Warner Bros., 1970)

#197 - The Beatles - Meet the Beatles! (Capitol, 1964)

#193 - Creedence Clearwater Revival - Willy and the Poor Boys (Fantasy, 1969)

#190 - The Who - Tommy (Decca, 1969)

#188 - T. Rex - Electric Warrior (Reprise, 1971)

#185 - The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet (Decca, 1968)

#170 - Cream - Disraeli Gears (Reaction, 1967)

#160 - Pearl Jam - Ten (Epic, 1991)

#144 - Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti (Swan Song, 1975)

#139 - Black Sabbath - Paranoid (Vertigo, 1970)

#129 - Pink Floyd - The Wall (Columbia, 1979)

#128 - Queen - A Night at the Opera (Elektra, 1975)

#123 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II (Atlantic, 1969)

#104 - The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (Rolling Stones, 1971)

#101 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin (Atlantic, 1969)

#97 - Metallica - Master of Puppets (Elektra, 1986)

#92 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Axis: Bold as Love (Track, 1967)

#86 - The Doors - The Doors (Elektra, 1967)

#84 - AC/DC - Back in Black (Atlantic, 1980)

#77 - The Who - Who's Next (Decca, 1971)

#62 - Guns N’ Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Geffen, 1987)

#58 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV (Atlantic, 1971)

#55 - Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon (EMI, 1983)

#53 - Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland (Reprise, 1968)

#41 - The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed (ABKCO, 1969)

#40 - David Bowie - The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (RCA, 1972)

#35 - The Beatles - Rubber Soul (Parlophone, 1965)

#30 - Jimi Hendrix - Are You Experienced? (Track, 1967)

#29 - The Beatles - White Album (Apple, 1968)

#24 - The Beatles - Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Capitol, 1967)

#14 - The Rolling Stones - Exile on Main Street (Rolling Stones Records, 1972)

#11 - The Beatles - Revolver (Apple, 1966)

#7 - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours (Warner Bros., 1977)

#5 - The Beatles - Abbey Road (Apple, 1969)