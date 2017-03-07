KISS - Mystery Merch Items Available In Official Grab Bags

More merch from the KISS empire is up for grabs, only this time fans don't know what they're getting. Now available in the band's official store, KISS Grab Bags. Purchase a Grab Bag now and receive 5 mystery KISS items. Get yours by visiting this location.

Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide KISS soda pops, beginning with the KISS Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing KISS and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in 1-3 weeks. When you feel like you want to "rock and roll all nite and party every day" stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool KISS soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt.

Catch KISS live in concert:

April

21 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV

22 - Laughlin Event Center - Laughlin, NV

May

1 - Olympiski Stadion - Moscow, Russia

4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway

9 - Forum - Horsens, Denmark

10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

15 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy

16 - Unipol Arena - Bolodgna, Italy

18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

20 - Brněnské Výstaviště - Brno, Czech Republic

21 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Netherlands

27 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

31 - O2 Arena - London, UK