KISS - Mystery Merch Items Available In Official Grab Bags
March 7, 2017, an hour ago
More merch from the KISS empire is up for grabs, only this time fans don't know what they're getting. Now available in the band's official store, KISS Grab Bags. Purchase a Grab Bag now and receive 5 mystery KISS items. Get yours by visiting this location.
Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide KISS soda pops, beginning with the KISS Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing KISS and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in 1-3 weeks. When you feel like you want to "rock and roll all nite and party every day" stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool KISS soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt.
Catch KISS live in concert:
April
21 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV
22 - Laughlin Event Center - Laughlin, NV
May
1 - Olympiski Stadion - Moscow, Russia
4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway
9 - Forum - Horsens, Denmark
10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden
12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
15 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy
16 - Unipol Arena - Bolodgna, Italy
18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
20 - Brněnské Výstaviště - Brno, Czech Republic
21 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Netherlands
27 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland
28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK
30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK
31 - O2 Arena - London, UK