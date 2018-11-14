KISS - New Book Celebrates Crazy Nights Album

A new unofficial/unsanctioned KISS book celebrates the band's Crazy Nights album. Danger Zone is available immediately through Amazon (US) and will follow soon on other online book sellers in the US, Canada, Australia, UK and Europe.

Ultimately, KISS' 1987 album, Crazy Nights, was a failure. It did not provide the expected hits in the US or lead to a blockbuster sold-out tour. While the album may have missed the mark, like The Elder, it wasn't from a lack of creative energy and effort by the band. However, even in failure, the Crazy Nights era served as a catalyst that would see the band inevitably start to surrender to their past; and to a certain extent embrace it. By the end of the tour, the trend of loading their live sets with 1980's material had been reversed. Neglected classics such as "Strutter", "Calling Dr. Love", and even "I Was Made For Lovin' You", started returning.

A celebration of the album's 30th anniversary, this work digs into the album through a series of exclusive interviews with those who participated in its creation and promotion.

· Hardcover: 322 pages

· Publisher: Kissfaq Publishing (November 13, 2018)

· Language: English

· ISBN-10: 0999776525

· ISBN-13: 978-0999776520

· Product Dimensions: 6.1 x 0.9 x 9.2 inches

· SRP: $25.99