KISS - New Rock & Brews Location In Sacramento Opening During Cal Expo This Fall

According to Sacramento Business Journal, KISS founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are targeting a Rock & Brews opening this fall at Cal Expo.

Representatives for the Rock & Brews concept are doing due diligence on the site they’re leasing from the state-owned fairgrounds in Sacramento, said fair spokeswoman Margaret Mohr.

“We’re very excited about it,” she said, adding the final agreement between the fair board and Rock & Brews was signed within the last few weeks. Rock & Brews has not given word yet on when it will begin tenant improvements on the future site, 11 acres on the northeastern corner of the fairgrounds formerly occupied by the Paradise Island family entertainment center.

The 20-year lease allows operation of a restaurant with craft beer and farm-to-fork food, and an entertainment center with miniature golf, batting cages and a go-kart track.

YouTube user AmericanJackassI has returned with rare bootleg video of KISS performing in New York City at Glen Falls Civic Center on the Asylum tour on December 16th, 1985. Check it out below.

New York City, NY (1985)

Setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Cold Gin"

- Paul Stanley solo -

"Uh! All Night"

- Eric Carr solo -

"War Machine"

"I Still Love You"

"Under the Gun"

- Bruce Kulick solo -

"Tears Are Falling"

- Gene Simmons solo -

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

KISS was:

Paul Stanley - vocals, guitar

Gene Simmons - vocals, bass

Bruce Kulick - guitar

Eric Carr - drums