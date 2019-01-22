KISS Offer Free Meals To TSA Workers, US Coast Guard Members During Government Shut Down; "Our Community Is This Country," Says PAUL STANLEY (Video)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley explains how and why he and KISS band members are offering free meals to TSA workers and US Coast Guard members, telling CNN's Brooke Baldwin that "our community is this country":

Paul Stanley talks free Rock & Brews' meals for TSA with Headline News:

KISS will perform an intimate invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs on Monday, February 11th at LA's famed Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. The exclusive performance will air on KISS' exclusive SiriusXM channel, KISS Army Radio.

KISS Army Radio will launch on Monday, February 4th at 5 PM, ET via satellite on channel 30 and will run through Sunday, February 17th.

The special concert for SiriusXM will feature KISS performing songs from the band's 45-year career. This marks the first time KISS has played a club in over twenty years and will be their first performance at the world famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, the venerable rock club on the Sunset Strip that has played host to rock 'n' roll's most important bands and artists, from The Doors, to Janis Joplin, to Led Zeppelin, as well as today's emerging new artists.

KISS' performance at Whisky a Go Go will launch SiriusXM's "The Party Continues," a new live series that will feature music's top artists performing in an intimate venue for SiriusXM subscribers following music's biggest night at the Grammy Awards. KISS, in the midst of their End Of The Road World Tour, kicks off the series at the historic Whisky A Go Go. "The Party Continues" joins a series of concerts established by SiriusXM at special and iconic venues across the country, including at the Apollo Theater in New York City, The Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons, the Faena Theater in Miami Beach and more.

The performance will air on Tuesday, February 12th at 5 PM, ET on KISS Army Radio, channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com. The concert will air on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15th at 9 PM, ET.

KISS Army Radio, the band's exclusive limited-run SiriusXM channel, will showcase music from KISS' 45-year career including stadium anthems, rarities and live tracks. The band's channel will also feature exclusive stories and insights from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Additionally, listeners will hear music from other artists who opened for Kiss throughout their career including AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Cheap Trick and more.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail. Subscribers since January 2nd, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, LA including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents KISS at Whisky a Go Go. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/KISS.

The KISS Kruise is back and hitting the high seas for the ninth journey, October 30th - November 4th, 2019, from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Pearl.

From KISS’s electrifying Stardust Theater shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, our ninth journey is sure to be an experience of a lifetime.

Register for the pre-sale now, and watch a video invite and a trailer, below.

Watch a KISS Kruise VIII recap video: