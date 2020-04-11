KISS Offering Stay At Home T-Shirt; All Profits To Be Donated To Global Relief Fund For Live Music Crews

KISS is now offering a Stay At Home T-shirt,with 100% of net profit generated being donated to the Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews during the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors and designers, special effects teams, carpenters and more. Go to this location to purchase.

KISS recently checked in with the following:

"Show us how you dress to kill! Celebrate 45 years of KISS' album Dressed To Kill by sharing with us your best 'Dressed To Kill' outfits, and enter for a chance to win ultimate merchandise pack prizes! Whether dressed in all KISS merch or head-to-toe in suit + tie, submit a photo of your outfit for a chance to win.

Enter here.

1st place – Grand prize: 45 anniversary merch bundle

2nd place – Runner up: 45th anniversary vinyl LP + shirt

3rd place - 45th anniversary shirt

For all the details, head to KissOnline.com."