November 2, 2018, 23 minutes ago

KISS - Official Footage Of ACE FREHLEY And BRUCE KULICK Rejoining Band For Acoustic Performance On KISS Kruise VIII

On Halloween, former KISS guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick were back on stage with the band aboard KISS Kruise VIII, which sails through November 5th. Official video of the six-piece ensemble performing "Rock And Roll All Nite" can be seen below:

Fan-filmed footage of the expanded lineup's acoustic set including "2000 Man", Ace's "New York Groove", "Nothing' To Lose" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" previously surfaced and is still available:



