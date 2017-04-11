KISS - Officially Licensed Mini Guitar Replicas Now Available
April 11, 2017, an hour ago
Officially licensed KISS mini guitars are now available from Axe Heaven. Each officially licensed KISS mini guitar replica comes in a limited-edition custom collectors package designed specifically for that model.
For more info, and to place orders, head to axeheaven.com.
KISS have announced a date at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario (north of Toronto) on August 18th. An Exclusive KISS Army Fan Club pre-sale will begin April 13th at 12 PM, local time.
If you are not a member of the KISS Army, join here to get access to the pre-sale. General public tickets go on sale April 15th at 12 PM, local time.
Find the complete KISS concert schedule at this location.
(Photo - KISSOnline.com)