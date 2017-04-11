KISS - Officially Licensed Mini Guitar Replicas Now Available

Officially licensed KISS mini guitars are now available from Axe Heaven. Each officially licensed KISS mini guitar replica comes in a limited-edition custom collectors package designed specifically for that model.

For more info, and to place orders, head to axeheaven.com.

KISS have announced a date at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario (north of Toronto) on August 18th. An Exclusive KISS Army Fan Club pre-sale will begin April 13th at 12 PM, local time.

If you are not a member of the KISS Army, join here to get access to the pre-sale. General public tickets go on sale April 15th at 12 PM, local time.

Find the complete KISS concert schedule at this location.

(Photo - KISSOnline.com)